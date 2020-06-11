STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus cases continue to soar in government offices in Delhi, NDMC worst hit

While NDMC has registered 50 cases so far, 30 of these have been reported from the agency headquarter at Palika Kendra near Connaught Place.

Municipal workers sanitise an ambulance as part of an NDMC campaign in Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of fresh coronavirus cases among non-field staffers of the Delhi government offices continues to rise. The Delhi Development Agency office on Wednesday reported its first death of a government employee due to coronavirus.

One of the worst affected is the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). While the agency has registered 50 cases so far, 30 of these have been reported from the agency headquarter at Palika Kendra near Connaught Place. Three employees have succumbed to the disease so far since the lockdown began.

The civic body is has constituted a five-doctor-team to provide any medical assistance to patients required to overcome the infection.

“We are concerned by the rising number of cases and are monitoring the situation round the clock. The three deaths are unfortunate. A team of doctors has been constituted to provide technical details and our committee is helping out our employees in every manner possible to overcome the disease,” said R.P Gupta, Director (Welfare), who is also serving as the Nodal Officer of the NDMC Staff Welfare Cell.

The agency is also planning to extend the Delhi government’s financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the deceased.

The special cell was constituted by the civic body to coordinate the treatment of coronavirus among different departments and create awareness.

Similarly, at the land-owning agency, Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) office is also seeing an increase in corona cases, with approximately 12 coronavirus cases being reported on Wednesday. One person also succumbed to the virus on the very same day, marking the first death in the agency due to corona.

