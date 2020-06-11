STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NHRC notice to Centre, Delhi govt over 'mismanagement' of medical system

Tests on the bodies of the symptomatic patients were also not being conducted violating WHO and ICMR norms, the NHRC said.

A medical worker in PPE kit at the emergency ward at sant Parmanand hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday issued notices to the Union Health Ministry and the Delhi government over the “grim state of affairs” and mismanagement of the medical system in the national capital that has allegedly resulted “in death of a large number of people.”

The panel sought a response from the Centre and Kejriwal government after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who made serious allegations about the difficulties being faced by the public in Delhi due to non-availability of beds for COVID-19 patients and inadequate number of tests.

There has also allegedly been a massive delay in conducting the last rites of those who died during the pandemic period. Tests on the bodies of the symptomatic patients were also not being conducted violating WHO and ICMR norms, the NHRC said.

The commission said Maken had provided data in support of his complaint “which if true, raise serious issue of inappropriate approach of the government agencies towards the plight of the general public amounting to a serious issue of violation of human rights.”

Delhi has a significant presence of central government hospitals also but it was painful to see that only 12% of the Delhi Government, 8% of the Central Government and 7% of private hospital beds were occupied and used to treat COVID patients, the NHRC said, citing Maken’s data.

