STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Unlocking art spaces amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Mohit Jain, Spokesperson and Gallery Curator of Dhoomimal Art Gallery, informs that the gallery reopened on May 18, functioning on alternate days following the lockdown rules.

Published: 11th June 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Mohit Jain, Gallery Curator at Dhoomimal Art Gallery, Connaught Place

By Express News Service

Owing to the lockdown, many art galleries in the capital city had to close their doors to the public, but now a number of them are slowly making way for viewers.“As we all are going through an unprecedented time, Gallery Pioneer has opened its doors to the world, with all the precautionary measures to bring fine artworks to the viewers. The artists took this as an opportunity to put positivity on the canvas. Continuing on this ideology, Gallery Pioneer will spread freshness and joy by curating a group show. Together, let’s bring back the smile to the world through art,” said Praveen Upadhye, Director, Gallery Pioneer, on lifting up the shutters of his art gallery.

Mohit Jain, Spokesperson and Gallery Curator of Dhoomimal Art Gallery, informs that the gallery reopened on May 18, functioning on alternate days following the lockdown rules and every day, except Sundays. He says, “Our gallery is keeping in mind the safety of the people and all the precautions needed  to maintain social distancing. The area was fully sanitised before it was open for public viewing and continues to be sanitised on a weekly basis. We have imposed certain rules for the public. You have to sanitise your hands before entering. No entry without a mask. A mandatory-to-use foot sanitiser and a remote controlled door lock has been set at the entrance to allow a limited number of people to enter.”

On June 5, Dhoomimal Art Gallery organised a virtual exhibition showcasing artworks by Gopal S Adivrekar – on view till June 30. Jain adds that the gallery will organise a charity event to help those with limited and no means. It shall conduct a virtual exhibition of 50 artists in collaboration with Dhoomimal Art Centre, followed by a virtual exhibition of the works on PN Choyal.

Similarly, Vadehra Art Gallery and Shrine Empire Gallery have started welcoming people with necessary precautions.Shaji Punchathu, Owner, Gallery 1000A, too has now opened his gallery space for visitors. “During the start of lockdown we had put our show titled, Miscellaneous and the Mute by artist Josh PS, which will continue online. Visitors can also get acquainted with his artworks in the gallery till June 15,” Punchathu says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Art Galleries
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp