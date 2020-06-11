Unlocking art spaces amidst COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

Owing to the lockdown, many art galleries in the capital city had to close their doors to the public, but now a number of them are slowly making way for viewers.“As we all are going through an unprecedented time, Gallery Pioneer has opened its doors to the world, with all the precautionary measures to bring fine artworks to the viewers. The artists took this as an opportunity to put positivity on the canvas. Continuing on this ideology, Gallery Pioneer will spread freshness and joy by curating a group show. Together, let’s bring back the smile to the world through art,” said Praveen Upadhye, Director, Gallery Pioneer, on lifting up the shutters of his art gallery.

Mohit Jain, Spokesperson and Gallery Curator of Dhoomimal Art Gallery, informs that the gallery reopened on May 18, functioning on alternate days following the lockdown rules and every day, except Sundays. He says, “Our gallery is keeping in mind the safety of the people and all the precautions needed to maintain social distancing. The area was fully sanitised before it was open for public viewing and continues to be sanitised on a weekly basis. We have imposed certain rules for the public. You have to sanitise your hands before entering. No entry without a mask. A mandatory-to-use foot sanitiser and a remote controlled door lock has been set at the entrance to allow a limited number of people to enter.”

On June 5, Dhoomimal Art Gallery organised a virtual exhibition showcasing artworks by Gopal S Adivrekar – on view till June 30. Jain adds that the gallery will organise a charity event to help those with limited and no means. It shall conduct a virtual exhibition of 50 artists in collaboration with Dhoomimal Art Centre, followed by a virtual exhibition of the works on PN Choyal.

Similarly, Vadehra Art Gallery and Shrine Empire Gallery have started welcoming people with necessary precautions.Shaji Punchathu, Owner, Gallery 1000A, too has now opened his gallery space for visitors. “During the start of lockdown we had put our show titled, Miscellaneous and the Mute by artist Josh PS, which will continue online. Visitors can also get acquainted with his artworks in the gallery till June 15,” Punchathu says.