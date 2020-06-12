STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
26-year-old man killed in New Delhi after argument over spitting

On June 9, Ankit objected to spitting by one Praveen in Mandir Marg area and an argument broke out between them over the issue, according to police.

Published: 12th June 2020

A case of murder has been registered and Praveen arrested, official added.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man was killed in Delhi after a fight with another person following an argument over spitting in public, police said on Thursday.The deceased has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Karnataka Sangeet Sabha. He used to work as a driver, they said.

On Tuesday, Ankit objected to spitting by one Praveen in Mandir Marg area and an argument broke out between them over the issue, according to police.

Later on Wednesday, they fought at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Complex in central Delhi. Police received information about the incident at 8.30 pm, a senior officer said.

“It was found that Ankit and 29-year-old network engineer Praveen, a resident of Raja Bazar, fought over the issue of spitting. During the fight, they both got injured and were rushed to RML Hospital,” a police official said.

While Praveen sustained injuries on his left arm and lower and upper back, Ankit received injuries on his left armpit and chest. Later, Ankit died due to excessive bleeding.

A case of murder has been registered and Praveen arrested, official added. Further investigation is on.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp