Another 'free' service for ration scheme beneficiaries in Delhi

The order issued by the additional commissioner, Anand Kumar Tiwari, says that the coupon will be usable at all the 787 Atta Chakkis identified by the government across the national capital.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Approximately 25 lakh people in the national capital, who were provided free ration by furnishing e-coupons despite not being part of the public distribution system (PDS), can now get their wheat grinded into flour at government-run flour mills in each district free of cost.

Acting on a Delhi HC directive, the Food and Supplies department has issued directives to all the head of schools where temporary ration distribution centres have been set up for people who do not possess a ration card. These people are being provided with e-coupons based on the recommendation of a local MLA.  

School heads will have a colour coded booklet wheat grinding slips. Each slip will have a serial number which the beneficiary will be provided at the time of collecting ration at the schools. Each district has a different coloured booklet.

The order issued by the additional commissioner, Anand Kumar Tiwari, says that the coupon will be usable at all the 787 Atta Chakkis identified by the government across the national capital. The slip shall be valid for two weeks from the date of collecting  ration. The order further stated that each Atta Chakki owner will be provided Rs 4.50 by the government per kg of wheat grinded.

After providing ration to almost 70 lakh beneficiaries per month, the Delhi government had earlier announced that approximately 25-30 lakh people will also be provided ration due to the hardships they have been facing due to the ongoing lockdown.

