COVID-19 cases might peak in India in July or August: Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital VC

Byotra said that the governments should take everyone into confidence both government-run hospitals and private ones to combat COVID-19.

Visitor being scanned by thermal device at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

NEW DELHI: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Vice-Chairman Dr SP Byotra on Friday said that India might witness a surge in COVID-19 cases in early or mid-July or in August this year.

"The curve does not seem to flatten anytime soon. We might see a peak in early or mid-July or possibly in August. Moreover, I do not anticipate the vaccine till the first quarter of next year," Byotra told ANI.

He said that around 10-15 per cent of coronavirus patients need to be hospitalised. "But are we ready?" the doctor asked.

He asserted on the need to maintain social distancing, use of face masks and frequent hand wash.

Byotra pointed out that after lockdown relaxations there is a huge rush in markets and people are not following social distancing.

India's COVID-19 tally on Friday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 10,956 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As many as 396 deaths due to the infection have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,97,535, including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths.

