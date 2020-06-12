STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown will not be extended in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain said that the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 will not be extended in Delhi.

Published: 12th June 2020 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 will not be extended in the national capital.

"No, the lockdown will not be extended," Jain said on being asked if there have been discussions to extend lockdown in the national capital considering the spike in coronavirus cases.

Delhi has over 34,000 virus cases and 1,085 deaths.

Talking about MCD's claim of 2,098 COVID-19 deaths in Delhi, Jain said, "Why don't they send those details to us? Names, age and reports... all details are needed. Ask them for a list of these numbers along with the (COVID-19) positive reports of those people."

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,97,535 including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths.COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to soar with the number reaching 97,648. Tamil Nadu's coronavirus count stands at 38,716 while cases in Delhi reached 34,687.

