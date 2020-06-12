STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One of five arrested for robbing pilot in Delhi tests COVID-19 positive

Published: 12th June 2020 11:10 PM

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: One of the five men arrested recently for allegedly robbing and assaulting a pilot of private airlines at IIT flyover in southwest Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19, police said on Friday.

Around ten police personnel, who came in contact with the accused during the investigation, have also been quarantined, they said.

The man was arrested along with two of his associates -- Rahul and Aasish - on June 9. Two days later, two more accused involved in the incident were also arrested.

The man who has tested positive for COVID-19 has been admitted to AIIMS. When the man was in police custody, he fell sick and started vomiting. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors suggested endoscopy. His COVID-19 test was also conducted.

According to his medical report which came on Thursday evening, he has tested positive for COVID-19, a senior police officer said.

On the intervening night of June 2 and 3, the pilot was on his way to Indira Gandhi International Airport in his office cab from Faridabad when the men on two-wheelers intercepted the vehicle on IIT flyover and took his wallet which contained Rs 10,000 and other essential documents.

They robbed the pilot at gunpoint and attacked him with a knife when he resisted, police said.

