Despite high cases in capital, people violate social distancing norms at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi

Even though social distancing norms were flouted, the buyers and vendors present at the market were seen wearing masks as a precautionary measure.

Published: 13th June 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

A child of stranded migrant worker take rest on luggage during the 4th phase of nationwide lockdown in Delhi.

A child of stranded migrant worker take rest on luggage during the 4th phase of nationwide lockdown in Delhi. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A large number of people were found violating social distancing norms at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, one of the largest wholesale markets for fruits and vegetables in the country, amid relaxations in lockdown restrictions.

The road outside the market was also jammed because of the large number of vehicles queued up in the morning today.

According to the state health department, Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike after 2,137 COVID-19 positive cases reported on Friday, and the total number of positive cases here stands at 36,824, including 1,212 deaths and 13,398 recovered/migrated/discharged patients.

