Elections for Delhi mayors on June 24

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The three municipal corporations in Delhi – North, South and East MCDs will go on polls on June 24 to elect mayors and deputy mayors, officials said on Friday.

“For the new South Delhi mayor, the exercise will take place in the morning, for North Delhi mayor, in the afternoon, and then for East Delhi mayor. All safety protocols as applicable on that date shall be followed,” a senior civic official. The outgoing mayors are Avtar Singh (NDMC), Sunita Kangra (SDMC) and Anju Kamalkant (EDMC), all from BJP.

The mayoral five-year tenure sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being for open category.

This is perhaps the first time when these civic bodies elections will be held on the same day.