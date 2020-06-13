‘Food supply for Delhi diverted to eastern states due to cyclone’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government informed the High Court that its food supply was disrupted because of Cyclone Amphan in the eastern parts of the country.

In a matter listed before the Delhi High Court, regarding food distribution to people who are not part of public distribution system, the government informed that “there is a glitch in the supply chain as the Delhi government has deposited money with the Food Corporation of India for release of grains, rice etc, but due to the recent cyclone in the eastern part of the country, particularly, West Bengal and Odisha, ration is being diverted by the Food Corporation of India to meet the emergent needs of those states,” said the order issued on Thursday.



According to sources, there are approximately 70 lakh people registered under PDS.