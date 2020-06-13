STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDMC municipal health officer tests COVID-19 positive

Many civic officials, doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and other staffers of the municipal corporations in Delhi have tested positive till date.

Municipal workers sanitise an ambulance as part of an NDMC campaign | express

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The municipal health officer of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to a private hospital here.

Dr Ashok Rawat said he got to know about the infection on Friday.

"Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are in the frontline of this battle, so chances of such people getting infected is higher. I have got myself admitted to a private hospital," he said.

Many civic officials, doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and other staffers of the municipal corporations in Delhi have tested positive till date.

A junior engineer employed with NDMC died of COVID-19 on June 1.

In the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, a sanitation worker succumbed to the disease in late May.

