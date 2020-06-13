Shram Shakti Bhawan sealed after 24 employees test COVID-19 positive

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Labour Ministry has been sealed for two days after 24 officials tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to officials, the Sharam Shakti Bhawan which houses Labour Ministry has been sealed for two days for sanitisation.

The official said that 24 officials of the Ministry tested positive for COVID-19 and they have been asked for home isolation.



He further said 17 other officials, who also came in contact with them have been asked to home isolate.

Number of officials of the railway ministry and other union ministries testing positive for COVID-19 in last few weeks has been rising steadily.

On Saturday, India surpassed the mark of three lakh COVID-19 cases, with 11,458 fresh cases reported in 24 hours, the highest spike in a day.



