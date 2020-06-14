STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 testing to be increased in Delhi by three times in next 6 days: Amit Shah

In the view of the shortage of beds in the national capital for COVID-19 patients, the Home Minister also announced that the Centre has decided to provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi.

Published: 14th June 2020 01:47 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan chair a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan chair a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In order to combat the menace of coronavirus in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that COVID-19 testing would soon be increased by three times in next six days.

"To prevent coronavirus infection in Delhi, the testing of COVID-19 will be doubled in the next two days and after six days testing would be increased by three times," the Home Minister tweeted. "Also after few days, the testing facility will be started at every polling station of the containment zone," he added.

In the view of the shortage of beds in the national capital for COVID-19 patients, the Home Minister also announced that the Centre has decided to provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi. "These railway coaches will add 8,000 beds in Delhi for COVID-19 patients and will be equipped with all the facilities to fight the infection," the Union Minister added.

The decisions were taken at a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, which was also attended by Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Notably, Delhi has recorded a total of 38,958 coronavirus cases, out of which 22,742 are active in the city. So far, 14,945 have been cured/migrated in the capital and 1,271 have died due to the lethal infection.

