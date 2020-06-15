2,224 fresh cases in single day: New COVID-19 high in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With 2,224 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in Delhi, the infection tally crossed the to over 41,000, while the death toll reached 1,327, authorities said.



Sunday’s tally was the third successive day when over 2,000 cases were reported in a day. The previous highest spike of 2,137 was recorded on June 12.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Taking note of the “gravity” of the situation, the Delhi High Court had directed the AAP government and the Centre to increase the number of beds and ventilators.

Fifty-six fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,327 in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Sunday held a meeting through video conference with senior officials to ramp up the testing facilities to 10,000 in next two days, and have 100 per cent house-to-house survey in containment zones and other points pursuant to directions of the Union Home Ministry, the bulletin said.



Meanwhile, a joint team of doctors from Central health department, Delhi government, AIIMS and three municipal corporations of Delhi will visit all COVID-19 hospitals here to inspect the healthcare system in the city. It was decided that the team would check the preparedness in these hospitals to fight novel coronavirus cases in the city.

As many as 15,823 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 24,032 active cases, the latest bulletin said.



As many as 2,90,592 years have been conducted till date, it said.While 20,793 Covid positive patients are under home isolation, 695 patients in are in ICU and 182 are on ventilators, the health department said in its bulletin.

