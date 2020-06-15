STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

2,224 fresh cases in single day: New COVID-19 high in Delhi

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Published: 15th June 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19, PPE

A medic collects a sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With 2,224 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in Delhi, the infection tally crossed the to over 41,000, while the death toll reached 1,327, authorities said.

Sunday’s tally was the third successive day when over 2,000 cases were reported in a day. The previous highest spike of  2,137  was recorded on June 12.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Taking note of the “gravity” of the situation, the Delhi High Court had directed the AAP government and the Centre to increase the number of beds and ventilators.

Fifty-six fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,327 in the national capital.
Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Sunday held a meeting through video conference with senior officials to ramp up the testing facilities to 10,000 in next two days, and have 100 per cent house-to-house survey in containment zones and other points pursuant to directions of the Union Home Ministry, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, a joint team of doctors from Central health department, Delhi government, AIIMS and three municipal corporations of Delhi will visit all COVID-19 hospitals here to inspect the healthcare system in the city. It was decided that the team would check the preparedness in these hospitals to fight novel coronavirus cases in the city.

As many as 15,823 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 24,032 active cases, the latest bulletin said.

As many as 2,90,592 years have been conducted till date, it said.While 20,793 Covid positive patients are under home isolation, 695 patients in are in ICU and 182 are on ventilators, the health department said in its bulletin.

Delhi Chief Sey holds meeting with officials

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Sunday held a meeting through video conference with senior officials to ramp up the testing facilities to 10,000 in next two days, and have 100 per cent house-to-house survey in containment zones

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus in Delhi Coronavirus pandemic new delhi COVID 19 death toll
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp