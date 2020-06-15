Amit Shah floats three-point plan for Delhi to mitigate rising COVID-19 cases in capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking charge of the worsening covid crisis unfolding in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced three major decisions including installation of CCTV cameras in all COVID-19 wards of designated Delhi government hospitals and psycho-social counselling of doctors and nurses to ensure their physical and mental fitness in fighting the pandemic.Following the directions of the Home Minister, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev issued an order on Monday evening directing authorities to install CCTVs within 24 hours.

This was the second consecutive day when Shah supervised the COVID-19 preparations in Delhi. Shah also carried out a surprise inspection of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital after chairing an all-party meet, his third key meet in the past 48 hours. Installation of cameras would ensure there is proper monitoring and problems of patients could be resolved, Shah said.

The Union Home minister also directed Dev to establish back-ups for canteens supplying food, so that in case there is an infection in one canteen the patients can continue to get food without disruption.In the all-party meeting, it was decided to increase 1,900 beds for COVID-19 patients in all state government hospitals and ramping up of testing capacity to 18,000 per day from June 20, AAP’s Sanjay Singh said.



ALSO READ | Delhi to get 200 COVID-19 isolation coaches on Tuesday, 180 at Anand Vihar station



The Congress suggested drafting in fourth year pharma, nursing and medicine students to help hospitals. Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar suggested that school and college hostels should be converted into isolation centres.

While the BJP wanted immediate cap on pricing at private hospitals, Singh reiterated that extension of lockdown was not discussed in the meeting.During his visit to the LNJP hospital at 4 pm, Shah held a meeting with the senior staff of the hospital to understand the situation at the hospital. Officials gave a detailed account of the current situation at the hospital and said they have treated as many as 3,300 COVID-19 cases so far and as on Monday, there were around 766 people being either treated or kept in isolation for COVID-19

Shah was accompanied by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and Dev on his visit to LNJP. “He (Shah) checked on the preparedness — how much bed capacity we have, doctors and other healthcare workers are available. He didn’t give any as such a suggestion but recommended increasing the turnover rate of patients, discharges should be more faster. Certificate mentioning about well-being of patients so that no one discriminates with them while they go back to their home,” said Lok Nayak Hospital MD Dr Suresh Kumar.

“This independent effort will definitely act as a morale booster for the doctors and health workers at the hospital. CM Kejriwal has also been monitoring the situation at the hospital and making changes where we have found loopholes,” said AAP’s Singh.

Shah pushes for political unity



Continuing his exercise to fix the healthcare problem in the Capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged all political parties to bury the hatchet and join hands to fight the coronavirus. Addressing an all-party meeting, he urged leaders to ensure that decisions taken by the Centre are implemented properly on the ground.

ALSO WATCH: