Four IAS officials transferred to Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union home ministry on Sunday ordered the immediate transfer of four IAS officers to the Delhi government and also ordered attachment of two other senior IAS officers with the Delhi government to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The order was issued soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held chaired a high-level meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“@HMOIndia @AmitShah directed immediate transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar & Monica Priyadarshini from A&N (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), & Gaurav Singh Rajawat & Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist #GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) for management of #COVID19,” a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

Shah also directed attachment with the Delhi government of IAS officers — SCL Das and SS Yadav — from the central government.

After his meeting with Baijal and Kejriwal, Shah said the central government will make available its five senior officers to the Delhi government to help fight the coronavirus vigorously.

The national capital is one of the worst affected region in the country when it comes to coronavirus cases with more than 41,000 cases. The number of active cases currently stands at 24,032.