COVID-19: Kejriwal government likely to use rapid antigen test kits in containment zones from June 20

The ICMR has recommended the use of rapid antigen test kits for diagnosis of COVID-19 in containment zones and healthcare settings in combination with the RT-PCR test.

Shehnai banquet hall turned quarantine center for treating COVID-19 patients during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is likely to use rapid antigen kits for COVID-19 testing in containment zones and healthcare settings from June 20, officials said on Monday.

The kits will allow faster diagnosis without laboratory examination.

There are around 240 COVID-19 containment zones in the national capital and the government has decided to conduct door-to-door survey in these zones.

"The Delhi government will use the rapid antigen kits in containment zones and healthcare settings from June 20 in Delhi," an official said.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 42,829, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,400.

Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection kit (rapid antigen test kits) is a rapid chromatographic immunoassay for qualitative detection of specific antigens to SARS-CoV-2.

It has been developed by SD Biosensor, a South Korea-based company, the Indian Council of Medical Research said in an advisory issued earlier in the day.

Suspected individuals who test negative for COVID-19 by rapid antigen test should be tested sequentially by RT-PCR to rule out infection, whereas a positive test should be considered as a true positive and does not need reconfirmation by RT-PCR test, said ICMR said.

The Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection can be interpreted as positive or negative after 15 minutes of putting the sample into the well by appearance of test and control lines, which can be read with a naked eye, requiring no specialized equipment, it said.

The maximum duration for interpreting a positive or negative test is 30 minutes.

After that the test strip should be discarded, it said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp