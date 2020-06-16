STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC designates 4 trial courts to deal with Delhi riots cases

Two orders have been issued by the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court on Monday, June 15, transferring nine judicial officers to sessions and magisterial courts.

Delhi riots

Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has designated two sessions and two magisterial courts for trial of recent communal violence and riot cases registered in north-east and Shahdara districts of the national capital.

Two orders have been issued by the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court on Monday, June 15, transferring nine judicial officers to sessions and magisterial courts for north, north-east, Shahdara, south-east, central and New Delhi districts of the national capital.

The transfer orders state that the courts of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, north-east and Metropolitan Magistrate-4, Shahdara as well as those of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ)-3, north-east and ASJ-3, Shahdara have been "designated as the courts for trial of recent communal violence/riot cases" registered in those two districts.

Comments

