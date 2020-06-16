STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

High Court seeks Delhi government's stand on inmates' new wage scale

Taking note of the submission, the high court gave the Delhi government time till mid-July to take a decision and place the same before it by the next date of hearing on July 24.

Published: 16th June 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the AAP government and the jail authorities on a prisoner’s plea seeking payment of daily wages as per the enhanced rates of 2019.

Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and Diector General, Prisons and sought their stand on the prisoner’s petition which had contended that the inmates were being paid as per the 2014 rates.

According to the petitioner, under the 2014 rates the wages for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled categories was Rs 361, Rs 328 and Rs 297 per day, respectively and which after deduction of maintenance cost came to Rs 171, Rs 138 and Rs 107 per day.

Under the revised rates of 2019, the wages for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled categories are Rs 652, Rs 592 and Rs 538 per day, respectively, and after deduction of maintenance cost it comes to Rs 308, Rs 248 and Rs 194 per day, the petition said.

Additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mohan, appearing for the Delhi government and prison authorities, told the court that the June 2019 decision revising the wages was before the home department which will take a decision within four weeks with regard to its implementation.

Taking note of the submission, the high court gave the Delhi government time till mid-July to take a decision and place the same before it by the next date of hearing on July 24.

According to the prisoner’s plea, the wages once revised and a communication is issued, it comes into effect immediately.

Skilled prisoners to get Rs 652 per day

Under the 2014 rates the wages for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled categories was Rs 361, Rs 328 and Rs 297 per day, respectively and which after deduction of maintenance cost came to Rs 171, Rs 138 and Rs 107 per day. Under the revised rates of 2019, the wages for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled categories are Rs 652, Rs 592 and Rs 538 per day, respectively, and after deduction of maintenance cost it comes to Rs 308, Rs 248 and Rs 194 per day, the petition said.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court AAP Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp