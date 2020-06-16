STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Last rites of some Delhi COVID-19 victims performed by hospitals following Amit Shah's directive

The home minister had announced on Sunday that COVID-19 testing will be doubled in Delhi in two days from then, and subsequently increased by three times.

Published: 16th June 2020 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home minister Amit Shah visits LNJP hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness in New Delhi

Union Home minister Amit Shah visits LNJP hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The last rites of some of the COVID-19 victims here were conducted by hospitals following a directive from Home Minister Amit Shah, and with the consent of their families, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday.

Shah's directive came in the wake of reports that a large number of bodies were kept in hospital morgues due to a host of reasons, including non-availability of confirmed laboratory reports.

The last rites of 36 more coronavirus victims will be carried out on Wednesday as their families were not present in Delhi, it said.

"Following Union Home Minister @AmitShah's directions, all hospitals in #Delhi (Central/state/private) performed the last rites of #COVID19 deceased with consent/presence of their families/relatives," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

There will be no delays going forward, the spokesperson said.

However, the total number of victims whose last rites were performed on Tuesday was not immediately known.

The last rites were performed at cremation and burial grounds under supervision of hospitals.

Shah had on Sunday directed that the bodies of suspected COVID19 cases in Delhi be handed over to relatives immediately without waiting for laboratory confirmation and mortal remains be treated with precaution and as per Union Health Ministry guidelines.

He has also underlined the country's resolve in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic with vigour and strength.

Shah on Sunday had also said the central government has decided to issue fresh guidelines regarding the last rites of the deceased, which will reduce the waiting time.

The home minister swung into action to handle the coronavirus situation in the national capital after criticism in different quarters of the Delhi government's COVID-19 response with complaints of non-availability of beds in hospitals for patients and difficulty in getting tests done in laboratories.

The home minister has been leading from the front after taking charge of Delhi's fight against coronavirus.

On Sunday, he held two high-level meetings with the LG Anil Baijal, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, mayors and commissioners of Delhi's three municipal corporations to strengthen the strategy to fight the pandemic.

The home minister had announced on Sunday that COVID-19 testing will be doubled in Delhi in two days from then, and subsequently increased by three times.

On Monday, Shah paid a surprise visit to the city's LNJP hosptal to take stock the facilities there and subsequently directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of every designated hospital in the national capital for proper monitoring, and set up alternative canteens for uninterrupted supply of food to the patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah COVID 19 victims Delhi hospitals
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp