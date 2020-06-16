Sikh body offers to run COVID care centres in Delhi gurudwaras, educational institutions

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday offered to create 850-bedded COVID care centres in premises of its gurudwaras and educational institutions in the city amid the rising number of coronavirus cases.

These centres could be used to admit those with low-grade fever, sore throat and other mild symptoms, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

The offer was made in a letter sent to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to set up 850-bedded COVID care centres in premises of its gurudwaras, he said.

The DSGMC has requested the Delhi government to give necessary permissions and sanctions for immediate operation of COVID care centres.

Sirsa said best medical care, oxygen and laboratory services will be provided to coronavirus patients at these centres.

The committee has offered 200 beds at its fully air conditioned marriage hall at Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib, 235 beds at Guru Harkrishan Yatri Niwas in Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, 60 beds (30 rooms) at Guru Arjan Dev Yatri Niwas in Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, 11 beds at Guru Hargobind Institute of Management and Information Technology, 100 beds at Guru Harkrishan Public School, 40 beds at Gurdwara Damdama Sahib and 50 beds each at Guru Tegh Bahadur Polytechnic Institute and Guru Nanak Sukhshala.

Sirsa said if the condition of any patient gets critical, then the person could be referred to the COVID-19 hospitals.