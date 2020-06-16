STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This Delhi NGO distributes study material to poor children to help during COVID-19 pandemic

The NGO provides food to almost 12,000 people on every day across the national capital since the lockdown was imposed.

For the last few months, many NGOs in the city have taken active roles in providing food and shelter to the poor. (Photo | EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The children of Gopalpura near Mukherjee Nagar were in for a big surprise when Yug Sanskriti Nyas founder Dharamveer Acharya walked into their area with stationery items to distribute among them a week ago.

Acharya’s NGO has been one of the most active non-profit organisations in providing food and relief material to the poor people during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Usually, people are only focused on food and clothes these days, but we are trying to go one step further... After distributing food and clothes for the last few months, I thought about education and the future of children who really want to study and learn, but are missing their schools due to the lockdown. I requested my donors to help us with more study material and stationery items,” said Acharya.

The NGO distributed around 450 study material kits to children under a programme ‘Talent India’. The NGO is planning to send their volunteers to all the districts and conduct surveys in slum clusters and will distribute the kits among children there.

“Our food and clothes distribution programe is going on simultaneously. We recently distributed food among refugees staying in Delhi. Similarly, we have coordinated with the AIIMS administration to provide food to patients’ attendees visting the hospital every day,” added Acharya, who has been a team of 65 volunteers since 2007.

The NGO provides food to almost 12,000 people on every day across the national capital since the lockdown was imposed.

The organisation also has a few yoga trainers who conduct sessions at different homeless camps. For the last few months, many NGOs in the city have taken active roles in providing food and shelter to the poor. 

