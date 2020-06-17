COVID-19: BJP launches 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' drive in Delhi, distributes masks and sanitisers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Tuesday launched an awareness campaign — Jan Jagran Abhiyan-about coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta and senior leaders including MPs and leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri distributed packets of Kadha (Decoction), face masks and sanitisers in different areas.

As part of the campaign, the saffron outfit will 10 lakh bottles of sanitisers and equal number kadha packets and 15 lakh masks.

Speaking about the initiative, Gupta said that Jan Jagran Abhiyan was started to save the people of Delhi from the infection of Coronavirus and they will be educated about the pandemic, which will instil confidence in them.

“The Delhi government has miserably failed to control the pandemic. They should have started similar exercise at the government level. The party workers will distribute Kadha prepared under the direction of Ministry of AYUSH among the needy people. It is very necessary to increase immunity to prevent Corona infection, so consuming Kadha made from herbs will increase immunity,” he said.

Bidhuri said that workers as responsible citizens are being engaged to serve the people. “BJP workers have been taking care of the need of deprived in the city since the beginning. They have been feeding the needy for weeks and now they will make efforts to enhance their safety and immunity,” he said.