Delhi violence: Court grants police 60 days more time to complete probe in UAPA case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted extension of time for 60 days for police to complete its investigation against former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan and activist Khalid Saifi, booked under the stringent anti-terror law ‘ Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act -- in a case related to communal violence in north east Delhi in February.

The court extended the time for probe in the case after it was told that Khalid had allegedly travelled outside India and met persons including fugitive Zakir Naik, controversial Islamic preacher, in order to get funds for spreading his agenda and the investigation regarding this required more time.

The prosecutor alleged that Ishrat Jahan has got illegal funds through an unaccounted channel and Khalid Saifi got funds from Popular Front of India (PFI) as well as from outside India.

Khalid Saifi was a member of United Against Hate, a citizens’ campaign launched in 2017 to protest against series of lynching in the country and was allegedly involved in the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in which financial support was provided by the thePFI, formed in 2006 in Kerala as a successor to the National Democratic Front (NDF).

(With PTI inputs)