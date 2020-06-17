STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDMC’s contractual employees to get three months of cashless medical facility

The expenses will be reimbursed to the empanelled facility on submission of bills as per prescribed notified provisions of Central Government Health Scheme and AIIMS on Covid treatment.

Municipal workers sanitise an ambulance as part of an NDMC campaign in Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has introduced a cashless Covid-19 related medical facility in all empanelled hospitals for its contractual and RMR employees and their family members, for three months.

All NDMC empanelled hospitals, labs, diagnostic centres will provide cashless Inpatient Department and Out Patient Department treatment for Covid-19 to all contractual or RMR employees said an NDMC statement.

After a certain number of years of service, the employees engaged on muster roll or casual labour are converted into RMR.

Services of RMR employees are regularized as per the policy or guidelines adopted by the NDMC from time to time.

These facilities will be given on production of valid identity proof or certificate issued by the NDMC on existing terms and conditions of the agreement signed between the NDMC and these medical establishments, the statement added.

The NDMC has already provided the medical facility to its contractual and RMR employees and their dependents family members based on the reimbursement of the expenditure incurred on the Covid-19 treatment only in any NDMC empanelled hospital.

However, many representations have been received to introduce this facility on a cashless basis, as to the regular employees.

(With agency inputs)

