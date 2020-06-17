STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private hospitals in Delhi ask for manpower, time for augmenting COVID beds

Fortis Group's three hospitals located at Shalimar Bagh, Vasant Kunj and Okhla are among these 22 facilities.

Published: 17th June 2020 01:13 PM

Shehnai banquet hall turned quarantine center for treating COVID-19 patients during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in New Delhi

Shehnai banquet hall turned quarantine center for treating COVID-19 patients during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A leading private hospital has requested the Delhi government to provide it with paramedic and other healthcare workers to supplement its existing staff in manning the additional COVID beds being added to the facility, according to sources.

The request has been sent by Fortis Hospital authorities nearly a week after the city government had ordered 22 hospitals to enhance bed capacity by 20 per cent to add a little over 2,000 additional COVID beds in total for patients.

Fortis Group's three hospitals located at Shalimar Bagh, Vasant Kunj and Okhla are among these 22 facilities.

"We have limited manpower, and the bed expansion has been ordered. It will difficult to get extra manpower, especially at this time since many healthcare workers are themselves falling ill after getting infected by COVID-19. So, we have requested the Delhi government for some paramedic and other staff," a source at the hospital said.

At the Shalimar Bagh facility, Fortis had to expand the COVID beds from 52 to 100, while total COVID beds at Vasant Kunj and Okhla facilities after expansion would be 200 and 100 respectively, according to the government order.

Meanwhile, sources at the Apollo Indraprastha Hospital said they have sought more time to augment the bed capacity.

"We have requested the Delhi government to grant us a bit more time to expand our number of beds as per the revised requirement, which is 300 COVID beds," a source at the facility said.

The existing capacity at Apollo hospital as per the order is 133.

However, a source at Max Healthcare said increasing the number of beds is a challenge but "we had prepared ourselves from day one, anticipating the growing requirements".

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently had said Delhi would need 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that around 7,000 beds will be occupied by June 15, and 15,000 beds will be occupied by June 30.

India registered the highest-ever spike of 2,003 COVID-19 fatalities pushing the death toll to 11,903 on Wednesday after Maharashtra and Delhi added earlier deaths that were not attributed to the disease.

