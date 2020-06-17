STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two RPF personnel held for raping teen in Delhi

RAPE

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two Railway Protection Force constables were arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The teenager, who used to work as a domestic help in east Delhi, left the house on Friday and reached the New Delhi Railway station to go back to her home in Ranchi, according to the police.

She was allegedly lured by the two RPF personnel on the pretext of helping her to board a train to Jharkhand, police said.

The suspects took her to a secluded place from the station, gave her some sedative substance and later raped her, an officer said, adding that the two dropped the her near the Old Delhi station.

Later, a policeman noticed the girl and took her to the Kotwali police station where a case under relevant sections was registered after she narrated the story, the officer said.

During investigation, the CCTV footage of the area was analysed and the two were arrested on Monday, police added.

rape crime against women RPF
