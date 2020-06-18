Bag containing Rs 30 lakh snatched from man in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three men allegedly snatched from a man a bag containing Rs 30 lakh while he was keeping it inside a car in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, when Prem Sharma, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, was keeping the bag inside the car of Vibhu Agarwal.

Two men wearing masks snatched the bag from Sharma by overpowering him with the help of their third accomplice, they said.

Apart from cash, the bag contained essential documents and laptop which belonged to Agarwal, who runs a construction and real estate company in Paschimpuri area.

Sharma works as a peon in Agarwal's office, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said a case has been registered at Punjabi Bagh police station and an investigation is underway.

Police said all angles are being probed and the role of an insider cannot be ruled out.