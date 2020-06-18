STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre targets 6 lakh rapid COVID-19 tests in Delhi; to add 500 ventilators

The Union Minister of State for Home said that as of now 50,000 rapid testing kits procured from South Korea have been sent to these 169 testing centres.

Published: 18th June 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Blood Samples

A medic shows samples collected for tests. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to conduct six lakh rapid antigen COVID-19 tests in Delhi at 169 new facilities being set up in the capital where 50,000 kits have already been supplied, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

He also said the central government is going to provide 500 additional ventilators and 650 ambulances to hospitals in Delhi, which has seen a spike in number of coronavirus cases over the past few days, "From today onwards, 169 testing centres will be operational in Delhi where rapid antigen methodology will be used.

We have targeted to conduct six lakh tests. People living in containment zones and relatives of the positive cases can go for test in any of these centres," Reddy told reporters here.

The Union Minister of State for Home said that as of now 50,000 rapid testing kits procured from South Korea have been sent to these 169 testing centres.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

He said Delhi currently has 431 ventilators and the central government will provide 500 more to hospitals in the city.

Similarly, the central government will provide 650 ambulances to add to the 350 that the city already has, he said.

"Because of the (coronavirus) situation, people of Delhi were gripped with tension. So, the Central government took the matter seriously," he said.

Reddy said that following a directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre and the Delhi government took certain decisions for the benefit of the people of the capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus G Kishan Reddy rapid tests
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp