STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Co-working spaces set to flourish post-COVID-19

The panelists noted how corporates and international funding players have realised the importance of this concept in India, and many realtors are already offering these shared work space.

Published: 18th June 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Participants at the recently-held webinar on the future of co-working spaces

By Express News Service

The growing demand of shared spaces was the main point of discussion at the recent Realty Webseries meet – Coworking Dynamics: Post COVID-19. It was organised by real estate magazwas ine Realty & More in association with PR firm ICCPL.the webinar hosted Ankur Bhatiani (Director, Urbainia Spaces), Oshikka Lumb (Co-Founder, FindMyCowork), Vikas Lakhani (Co-Founder, Insta Office), Puneet Chandra (Co-Founder & Director, Skootr), Tanisha Batra (MD, Worknest Business Centre), Vineet Anand (Director, Office Services NCR-Colliers International) and Prashant Sharma (Founder, Next57 Coworking).

The panelists noted how corporates and international funding players have realised the importance of this concept in India, and many realtors are already offering these shared work spaces to enter their malls on a partnership model.  

“There has been a shift from traditional working space to managed working spaces even in smaller cities. We got queries from Tier-II cities like Indore, Ahmedabad, and Coimbatore. Since MNCs have high capex (capital expenditure) cost, I believe these companies will adopt flexible working and decentralisation, and this will help co-working players. There will be gradual boom for this sector,” said  Oshikka Lumb, Co-Founder, FindMyCowork.

“Work from Home (WFH) worked well, but no good company wants WFH as a culture. It cannot be a long term model. People will ask for flexibility, which co-working spaces can provide. In fact, there are people who prefer to pay a premium to spaces that can take care of their needs,” she added.

“Walk to work will be future as companies will have co-working spaces in nearby areas,” said Ankur Bhatiani, Director, Urbania Spaces.

“In coming six months, co-working players will have a lot to thank COVID-19 for,” added Puneet Chandra, Co-Founder & Director, Skootr.Debunking the myth that business owners were asking for discounts, realty experts said that most clients were looking for flexibility options, not discounts.

“A lot of existing tenants are coming for resizing. In fact, there has been a substantial increase of business in last one month, and these leases are long term. Right now, the focus is on making long term relationships. Now companies are taking small offices in other places as against big spaces in CBDs, which helps in business continuity,” stated Tanisha Batra, MD, Worknest Business Centre.

“Our clients are asking to restructure leases and secure feature with flexibility norms in lease deeds, ” said Vineet Anand (Director, Office Services NCR-Colliers International.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coworking Dynamics
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp