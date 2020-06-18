STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi civic polls: BJP set to retain mayor posts sans opposition

Parvesh Verma will be the leader of the house in the east corporation and former South Delhi mayor Narender Chawla has been given the charge of the House in the south corporation.

BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta along with party members during a candle light march at India Gate to pay tribute to the soldiers who were killed in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors are set to be elected unopposed as mayors of the three municipal corporations in the national capital as no other parties fielded their candidates. Wednesday was the last date for submitting the nomination.

The party’s Delhi unit announced the names of its candidates for the June 24 elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor.It nominated senior leader Jai Prakash for the top job in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, while fielded Nirmal Jain and Anamika Mithlesh for the mayoral post of the East and South Delhi Municipal Corporation respectively.  

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta on Wednesday announced the names for 37 positions, including mayors, deputy mayors, and members of the standing and zone committees in three civic bodies.
For deputy mayor’s post, the party has nominated Ritu Goyal (North), Hariprakash Bahadur (East) and Subhash Badhana (South).

Parvesh Verma will be the leader of the house in the east corporation and former South Delhi mayor Narender Chawla has been given the charge of the House in the south corporation.

BJP leaders said Gupta has tried to accommodate councillors belonging to all factions in the party.
“Fairly, large numbers of candidates are close to Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju. Local unit’s general secretary (organisation) Siddharthan couldn’t get his loyalists in the list. But the leaders who are favourites of former Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, MP Meenakshi Lekhi, former Union minister Vijay Goel have been given the opportunity,” said a party functionary.

Prakash, who is the chairman of the standing committee in the north corporation, has held several key positions in the state unit in the past. Jain, the nominee for the East Delhi mayorship,  is considered as a strong organisational worker.Mithlesh’s Poorvanchali connection has worked in her favour.

Shalimar Bagh councillor quits

Upset with his name missing from the list, Tilakraj Kataria, a councillor from Shalimar Bagh ward, resigned from the civic body and the party, alleging that his hard work and loyalty had been ignored. Kataria was the leader of the house in the north corporation. Yogesh Verma will replace Kataria

