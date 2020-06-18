STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Four held in Delhi for stealing 27 mobile phones from delivery boy's vehicle

The courier delivery boy, Govinda, had lodged a complaint in this regard at Badarpur police station on June 4, police said.

Published: 18th June 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four men were arrested for allegedly stealing 27 mobile phones from the vehicle of a courier delivery boy in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Thursday.

The suspects have been identified as Vikas Tiwari (21), Mohit (20), Tarun (19) and Rahul (22), and all four are residents of Faridabad, they said.

The courier delivery boy, Govinda, had lodged a complaint in this regard at Badarpur police station on June 4, police said.

He told police that on June 2 at 12.30 pm, some unidentified persons stole a parcel containing 27 mobile phones from his vehicle parked near Mohan Co-operative Estate, an official said.

The package was stolen from the three-wheeler when he had gone to have lunch with his colleague Tiwari, now a suspect in the case, police said.

During investigation, police apprehended Rahul on Wednesday and recovered one of the stolen mobile phones from his possession, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena.

Rahul told police that he, along with Mohit and Tarun, stole the mobile phones from Govinda's three-wheeler, the DCP said.

Tiwari, who was Govinda's colleague, had informed Mohit, Tarun and Rahul about the parcel containing 27 mobile phones and on the day of the incident he intentionally left open one of the doors of Govinda's vehicle, the official said.

After the theft, Mohit and Tarun gave 23 mobile phones to Rahul, which he had to sell with changed IMEI numbers.

Police have recovered 22 mobile phones from Rahul's house as he failed to sell them due to COVID-19 lockdown, Meena added.

Mohit and Tarun were arrested and two more mobiles phones were recovered from their possession, police said.

Later, Tiwari was also arrested and one mobile phone was recovered from his possession, they said. One mobile phone is yet to be recovered, police said.

In 2016, Rahul and his associates had robbed a truck carrying over 900 mobile phones in Vasant Kunj South area, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
theft Delhi crime
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp