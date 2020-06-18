In desperate bid to sell CWG flats, Delhi Development Authority slashes rates by 34 per cent

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another bid to get rid of its 10-year-old-premium flats at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday issued a fresh notice inviting Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), corporations and agencies of the Centre and city government to purchase them at concessional rates.

The land-owning authority is offering three-bedroom dwellings at around 34 per cent reduced rates on a first-come-first-serve basis.The tentative cost of a dwelling unit — with a plinth area of 175-200-square-feet approximately — ranges between `3.92-4.48 crore after concession, excluding conversion and two-car parking charges.

As the authority couldn’t attract buyers, the scheme to dispose of 140 unsold units was launched in January. However, selling had come to a standstill within two months due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

A senior official of the DDA said still the agency has 80 units available for sale.

“We have managed to sell 60 flats. The agencies showed interest, but coronavirus the lockdown disturbed the momentum. So, we have decided to issue the fresh notice as a reminder. We are hopeful that we will clear the stock this time,” said the official.

The organisations which purchased the flats this year are the Exim Bank, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Some of the dwellings were sold for about Rs 7 crore earlier.

In 2015, the DDA tried to sell these flats through auctions, but due to high-reserve price at Rs 7.2 crore, they went unsold as the DDA didn’t receive a single bid.

In 2012, it managed to sell 74 units. Therefore, it has been contemplating to reduce flats’ price for a long.

For the 2010 CWG, the authority had constructed the village along the Yamuna floodplains to accommodate athletes and officials came for the mega sporting event. A total of 1,186 flats were built and the DDA got 711 flats.