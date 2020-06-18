STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Public Works Department resumes projects stalled since March due to COVID-19 lockdown

​The ISBT flyover at Kashmere Gate, also known as Yudhister Setu, is around two decades old and will be repaired and rehabilitated in the coming months.

A road side vendor waits for the costumers at closed Janpath Market due to fear of coronavirus

A road side vendor waits for the costumers at closed Janpath Market due to fear of coronavirus. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has resumed various works and projects such as road repairing, strengthening and rehabilitation of various stretches, including Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) flyover at Kashmere Gate. These works have been stalled since March due to the Covid-19 lockdown.  

The ISBT flyover at Kashmere Gate, also known as Yudhister Setu, is around two decades old and will be repaired and rehabilitated in the coming months.

The cost of the repair work is expected to cost Rs 22.17 crore. The 11.33 km stretch on Rohtak Road (NH-10) from Zakhira roundabout to Metro Pillar-526 will be strengthened. Other stretches such as Road from NH-44 to Hiranki Check Post via Village Bakhtwarpur, carriageway of Auchandi Border to Taesar Village Road, Prince Road, Model Town-II, III Road, Kushal Cinema, Malik Ram Tandon Marg, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar to Mehra Transport Road will also be strengthened in North Delhi.

The  PWD will also re-carpet the Najafgarh Road from Raja Garden to Uttam Nagar T-Point. The 80-feet wide MS Garden Road (Satguru Ram Singh Marg), Bus route B-14 Tagore Market to G-82 Kirti Nagar, GL Sikka Marg, Link Road, Badola marg and Madhav Setu Marg in West Delhi will be strengthened.  

The CC road, including Railway road at Samaypur Badli Village, Durga Chowk to Gujjar Chowk to Bhalaswa Dairy and Mangal Bazaar at Jahangirpuri, will be reconstructed with streetscaping and better facilities at a cost of Rs 1.52 lakh.

The estimated cost of all these road strengthening, rehabilitation and repairing of various roads and stretches is nearly around Rs 100 Crore. “Currently, we are facing money and labour issues, but as they are small projects, they would not be affected like the major projects,” said a PWD official.

