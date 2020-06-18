Study the vivid world of colourful butterflies

By Express News Service

The delhibird Foundation and Delight Factory in partnership with Conservation Education Centre-Delhi-BNHS have designed a course titled All About Butterflies.

The three-week e-Pathshala Course will begin from June 20. Shantanu Dey of The Delight Factory says the course will be five webinars, Q&A sessions, and lesson plans will also be handed out.



“The course is about the basics of butterflies of India, butterfly behaviour, their ecology, and how do they grow,” he says.



Topics to be covered include how to create an ideal space to attract butterflies, best ways to photograph butterflies, and butterfly monitoring for conservation through four recorded videos and live zoom chat session.

Shantanu Dey

“Anybody who wants to have the basic knowledge about butterflies can join the course. We have got registrations from students as well as working people. Sohail Madan, Centre Manager, CEC-BNHS will be the educator, while I will be the moderator,” informs Dey, a butterfly enthusiast, whose company participates in the butterfly month observed by the CEC, annually.

DETAILS

Course Fee: Rs 1,750

Last Date of Registration:June 19

Starts from: June 20 (Saturdays & Sundays)

TO REGISTER

Fill the Google form: https://forms.gle/pdu9tc1ZBTm6xTuK9