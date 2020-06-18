STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Working conditions not suitable': 12 nurses sacked for raising concerns about private hospital in Delhi

The hospital, located in Chanakyapuri, currently has 24 beds assigned for Covid patients of which 21 are already occupied, as per the Delhi government’s corona app.

Published: 18th June 2020 08:15 AM

Doctors And Nurses seen working with Personal Protective Equipment PPE. (Representational Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 12 nurses associated with Primus Hospital, a private hospital in the national capital had their services terminated for allegedly raising concern over the improper working conditions at the facility.

“The working conditions are not suitable… There are no separate toilets, not even for the ladies. We are using the same washroom being used by Covid patients. Our beds are also right next to these patients. No social distancing norms are being practised. There is one portable washroom, but it is in no state to be used,” said a nurse who was recently fired by the hospital.

“Two nurses have already tested positive and some are showing symptoms. We have been assigned to work for 12 hours every day for 15 days at a stretch. Most of our staff have fallen ill. It is very difficult to wear PPE kits for long. We had demanded for six hours of duty, as it is very difficult to breathe in the kits,” added a staff member. Staffers claimed that their association had placed certain demands to the administration only to have them denied and be handed termination letters instead.

“Even our full salaries are not being paid by the management. We are receiving 10 to 30 per cent lesser salary than usual. Some of us didn’t even receive our salary. A high-risk allowance is provided to healthcare workers in other hospitals, but we are not provided with that. We have also raised the issue of poor PPE kits. These were our demands, but instead of addressing them, the administration decided to terminate our services. We have approached the SC,” the nurse noted.

The reporter viewed a copy of the termination letter issued by the Medical Superintendent which stated that their termination was due to “illegally and unethically sabotaging the nursing services” and “tainting the hospital image.”

When contacted for a response, the medical superintendent said, “The reason for termination is mentioned in that letter, there is nothing to be separately told. Everything cannot be explained over a call.”

