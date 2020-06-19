STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi seeks volunteers to fight coronavirus pandemic

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to NGOs and individuals to join the fight against COVID-19 in large numbers.

Published: 19th June 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers

PTI file image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In view of surging COVID-19 cases in the city, the Delhi government will rope in NGOs, civil society organisations, NCC and NSS cadets and scouts for survey of coronavirus suspects, and surveillance and management of isolation cases.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to NGOs and individuals to join the fight against COVID-19 in large numbers.

"Delhi will fight Corona together. I appeal to all NGOs and individuals to join in this effort on a large scale," he tweeted.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said in an order issued on Thursday that a web portal and dashboard will be developed for registration of NGOs, civil society organisations and individual volunteers for helping the district administration.

The volunteers need to be at least 18 years of age, physically fit and free from COVID-19.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital was close to the 50,000-mark on Thursday, while the death toll has mounted to 1,969, authorities said.

"Considering the rising number of COVID-19 in NCT of Delhi, it has been felt necessary to involve NGOs, CSOs, individual volunteers, NCC cadets, NSS cadets, scouts etc for survey of COVID suspect cases, and surveillance and management of isolation cases and to establish government-NGO coordination," said the order.

The volunteers and cadets may also be deployed in helpline assistance, looking after senior citizen and assisting at hospitals.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may also register to work as volunteers and the concerned district administration may use their services for confidence building among people, said the order.

The district administration will obtain names and details of National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme cadets and scouts from respective organisation's headquarters, it said.

All NGOs, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), NCC and NSS cadets and individual volunteers will work under the supervision of concerned district surveillance officer or any other officer designated by the district magistrate.

Orientation course and training will be imparted to them by the district administration.

A certificate of appreciation and participation will be given to each volunteer by the district magistrate in recognition of their services in fighting the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 volunteers pandemic
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp