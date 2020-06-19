Lab technician becomes first staffer from Delhi's Hindu Rao hospital to succumb to COVID-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 56-year-old lab technician working at Hindu Rao Hospital under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation succumbed to coronavirus. The technician’s death marked the first casualty of a healthcare worker associated with the hospital.

According to the North MCD officials, the patient was diabetic and last reported for duty on June 9. He was admitted at the Delhi Heart and Lung hospital with fever from June 12. An official noted that while initially, his condition was improving the onset of hypoxemia deteriorated his condition.

So far, 78 healthcare workers from the hospital have tested positive of which 33 have since recovered and joined back for service.Hindu Rao, which is the MCD’s biggest hospital, was recently converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

According to North MCD officials, the hospital currently has 980 beds, of which 37 are unavailable as the building housing them has been declared dangerous, and 111 are complement beds.

The hospital currently has 17 ventilators, eight ICU beds, four HDU beds and 250 beds with oxygen. Sample collection at the hospital has also begun.