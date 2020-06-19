STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low-key International Yoga Day event at Purana Qila due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Last year, a big event was organised at Red Fort in which Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had also participated.

Published: 19th June 2020 08:31 AM

This year will mark the sixth edition of International Yoga Day. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the AYUSH Ministry advising against mass gathering on International Yoga Day,  the culture ministry has decided to hold a simple session with limited attendance at open court in historic Purana Qila complex on Sunday.

According to officials, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel is likely to attend the 60-minute-long yoga session on the occasion.

“Senior officials including director general V Vidyavathi will also be present. Arrangements for about 50 people attending the session are being made. Yoga mats have been purchased. A green patch inside the fort complex has been identified for the programme. The complex has been thoroughly cleaned, which was not being done as the building was closed due to lockdown,” said an official.

Last year, a big event was organised at Red Fort in which Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had also participated. The official said proper arrangements for social distancing and sanitisation are also underway.

“The area will be disinfected and sanitizers would be made available at the site for the attendees. This year due to pandemic, no big event has been planned. We are also taking every possible measure at religious places to prevent spread of coronavirus,” the official added.   

The ASI has arranged sanitizers at monuments and ancient sites, which are open since June 8, and security personnel don’t allow a visitor or worshipper without examining temperature for which they have provided digital infrared thermometer.

This year will mark the sixth edition of International Yoga Day. In view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the theme for this year’s International Yoda Day is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’ to encourage people to practice yoga at home with family members.

“Due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable this year. Hence, this year the ministry is encouraging people to practice yoga at their homes, with participation from the entire family,” the statement issued the ministry recently said.

