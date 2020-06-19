STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Nitish Katara murder case: Delhi High Court dismisses convict’s plea for parole

Vishal Yadav had contended that the number of coronavirus cases was increasing at a high rate among jail inmates and there was a risk of infection to him inside the prison.

Published: 19th June 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea for emergency parole of Vishal Yadav who is serving life term for killing business executive Nitish Katara in 2002. Justice V K Rao, via video conferencing, pronounced the order dismissing Yadav’s plea.

The high court rejected Yadav’s plea by agreeing with the state’s contention that he cannot be granted parole as it would count towards his sentence and would amount to a remission which he was not entitled to till he completes 25 years of actual imprisonment.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Rajesh Mahajan, appearing for the state, had told the court that there was an April 17 circular which said that such prisoners who are not to be granted remission, are not entitled to emergency parole.

Mahajan had also told the court that both the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court had said that Yadav was not eligible for any remission till he serves his complete sentence.

He had said that parole, if given, would be considered as part of his sentence and would amount to grant of remission which Yadav was not entitled to. Yadav had sought eight weeks emergency parole on the ground that he could get infected by COVID-19 or TB due to overcrowding and poor sanitation in the prison. On this aspect, the high court said that he has been lodged separately in a cell away from other prisoners and the jail administration was taking all requisite steps and precautions to contain COVID-19 which was also being monitored by a High-Powered Committee.

Yadav had moved a similar plea in April which was disposed of on May 2 by the high court. The high court asked the “competent authority, which under the prison rules is the Lt Governor, to treat the petition as a representation and take a decision within 15 days.

On May 16, the authority rejected Yadav’s plea for parole on the ground that he has been awarded 25 years imprisonment without any remission, and against that order he moved the high court.

Yadav had also sought quashing of the May 16 order. In October 2016, the Supreme Court awarded a 25-year jail term without any benefit of remission to Yadav and his cousin.

Vishal Yadav fears corona infection in jail

Vishal Yadav had contended that the number of coronavirus cases was increasing at a high rate among jail inmates and there was a risk of infection to him inside the prison.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court Vishal Yadav Nitish Katara
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp