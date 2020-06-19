STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi police files charge sheets before court against 46 foreigners

The punishment for various offences under penal provisions ranges from six months to eight years of imprisonment.

Published: 19th June 2020 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 08:24 AM

A CRPF personnel patrols outside the cordoned off area at Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz

A CRPF personnel patrols in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi police on Thursday filed twelve charge sheets, including supplementary charge sheets, against 46 foreign nationals from twelve countries for attending Markaz at Nizamuddin in national capital by violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines, issued in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

With these, police filed 59 charge sheets till date against 956 foreign nationals belonging to 36 different countries. The Centre has cancelled their Visa and blacklisted them. The foreign nationals have not been arrested yet and are presently residing at various places approved by the Delhi High Court.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi police filed one main charge sheet and 11 supplementary charge sheets before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur. In the charge sheet filed on Friday, one of the foreign nationals named as accused was from Ethiopia, two each from Sudan, Bangladesh and Thailand, one each from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Kazakhstan and France, four from Myanmar, three from Sri Lanka, 27 from Indonesia.

The punishment for various offences under penal provisions ranges from six months to eight years of imprisonment. According to the charge sheets, all the foreign nationals have been booked for violating visa rules, violating government guidelines issued in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and regulations regarding Epidemic diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and prohibitory orders under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

They have also been booked for the offences under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Foreigners Act.

The police had earlier filed 47 charge sheets against 915 foreigners in the case. The police had on May 27 filed 12 charge sheets against 541 foreigners and on May 26 against 294 from 14 countries in the case. It had filed 20 chargesheets against 82 foreigners from 20 countries on May 25.  At least 9,000 people, including the foreign nationals participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin.

Foreigners named in charge sheets

In the May 27 chargesheets, 42 of the accused are from Malaysia, 85 from different parts of Kyrgyzstan and 414 from different parts of Indonesia. As per the May 25 charge sheet, four of the accused were from Afghanistan, seven each from Brazil and China, five from US, two from Australia, Kazakhstan, Morocco, UK, one each from Ukraine, Egypt, Russia, Jordan, France, Tunisia, Belgium, eight from Algeria, 10 from Saudi Arabia, 14 from Fiji and six each from Sudan and Philippines.

