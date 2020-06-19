STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

On first day of rapid antigen test, 456 found COVID-19 positive in Delhi

Antigen tests are conducted through swab nasal samples that detect antigens which are found on or within the coronavirus.

Published: 19th June 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

MoS Home G Krishna Reddy and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi at a Covid screening centre on the first day of rapid testing method at Vasant Gaon. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

MoS Home G Krishna Reddy and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi at a Covid screening centre on the first day of rapid testing method at Vasant Gaon. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh & Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About 7,040 tests were conducted on the first day of the rapid antigen tests on Thursday in the national capital, which is seeing a surge in fresh Covid-19 cases.Giving the overall figures, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoida stated that at 193 locations, 7,040 rapid antigen tests were conducted out of which 456 people were found positive. He also informed that in the first phase, people who reside in containment zones were being tested.

Antigen tests are conducted through swab nasal samples that detect antigens which are found on or within the coronavirus. Compared to RT-PCR tests, the antigen tests take less time to come up with a report. The kits, Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection, are developed by a South Korean firm.

“It went off smoothly in this district. We did 1,059 tests on Thursday and it is expected to go up on Friday. The residents also showed good spirit, with a majority coming voluntarily. The good part is it was done very quickly. We are still collecting the lab reports of those who were tested,” said Central District Magistrate Nidhi Srivastava.

West District Magistrate Neha Bansal said she had done around 501 tests using the rapid antigen technique. “We will scale up the number. People are not yet aware of this so the numbers are less today. There were no reports of any faulty equipment. About 52 people tested positive,” she added.

South District Magistrate B M Mishra said in his area around 1,000 tests were conducted. “In the coming few days we have identified seven more locations such as dispensaries, hotels and other suitable spaces for the purpose of testing” said North District Magistrate Shashi Koushal. He added 401 tests were done out of which 20 came out  positive and 513 RT PCR tests were done whose results are awaited.

East Delhi District Magistrate A K Mishra said the testing report was being compiled but the rapid antigen testing was conducted in many locations, particularly at containment zones. A total of 341 teams were involved in the testing across 169 facilities.

India has acquired six lakh rapid antigen kits of which Delhi has received 50,000 kits and per day 15,000 tests can be conducted. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy visited labs in R K Puram, Basant Gaon and Naraina. He was accompanied by his colleague, Nityanand Rai.

As per ICMR, suspected individuals who test negative for Covid by rapid-antigen test should undergo RT-PCR test to rule out the infection. A positive test does not need reconfirmation by an RT-PCR test.
The Centre had said out of a total population of 2,30,466 in 242 containment zones, a survey of 1,77,692 people was conducted on June 15-16 and the rest would be covered by June 20. The target is 18,000 tests daily by June 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus death toll antigen test
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp