STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s condition worsens, to get plasma therapy for COVID-19 treatment

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain is experiencing difficulty in breathing and is running high fever and he has also developed pneumonia.

Published: 20th June 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday was taken to a private hospital in the national capital after his health condition deteriorated in the afternoon. The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader tested COVID-19 on Wednesday in the second test and was admitted at the state government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

According to party sources, Jain has been admitted at the Max Hospital, Saket, where he will be given plasma therapy.

The minister is experiencing difficulty in breathing and is running high fever. He has also developed pneumonia.

“His latest CT scan report shows that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased. He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today. The advice of doctors will be followed,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Jain undertook the first test on Tuesday, whose report was negative. But a second test was conducted the next day as he continued to have high fever and low oxygen level. According to the doctors, the minister’s health condition was stable on Thursday and showed signs of improvement.

Sources in the Delhi government said contact tracing of the people who interacted with Jain in the last couple of days had started and they would be quarantined as per the advice of the doctors.

Earlier this week, Kalkaji MLA Atishi also tested positive along with two advisers working in the Delhi government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Satyendar Jain COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp