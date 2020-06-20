Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s condition worsens, to get plasma therapy for COVID-19 treatment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday was taken to a private hospital in the national capital after his health condition deteriorated in the afternoon. The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader tested COVID-19 on Wednesday in the second test and was admitted at the state government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.



According to party sources, Jain has been admitted at the Max Hospital, Saket, where he will be given plasma therapy.

The minister is experiencing difficulty in breathing and is running high fever. He has also developed pneumonia.



“His latest CT scan report shows that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased. He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today. The advice of doctors will be followed,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Jain undertook the first test on Tuesday, whose report was negative. But a second test was conducted the next day as he continued to have high fever and low oxygen level. According to the doctors, the minister’s health condition was stable on Thursday and showed signs of improvement.

Sources in the Delhi government said contact tracing of the people who interacted with Jain in the last couple of days had started and they would be quarantined as per the advice of the doctors.



Earlier this week, Kalkaji MLA Atishi also tested positive along with two advisers working in the Delhi government.