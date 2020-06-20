Mandatory five-day institutional quarantine in Delhi: Here is everything you need to know
Registering over 3,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, for the first time, a big worry for the administration of New Delhi lies ahead.
The number of COVID-19 cases in New Delhi are on a rise. The coronavirus tally in the capital touched 50,000 mark on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal passed an order on Friday putting an end to Delhi government's home quarantine strategy. Baijal made five day institutional quarantine mandatory for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 in the capital.
|What did Lt. Governor Anil Baijal's order say?
The decsion was taken after suggestions were made by the Home Ministry, led by Union Minister Amit Shah, who has been conducting meetings with leaders of Delhi-NCR for the past few days to monitor the rising COVID-19 cases in the capital.
The MHA panel felt, given the current situation in Delhi home-quarantine might not be favourable. They also said that lack of professional check-ups my medical staff for home quarantined patients is not advisable right now.
|What does the order mean?
Delhi has a total of 53,116 coronavirus cases out of which 27,512 are active. With the addition of 66, the deaths count has reached 2,035.
|Why is Kejriwal-led AAP criticising Anil Baijal's order?
As a Covid-positive patient - who is recovering in Home Isolation - am appalled at the order issued by @LtGovDelhi at the behest of MHA that has ended Home Isolation in Delhi and made 5 days of institutional quarantine compulsory
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also appealed to NGOs and individuals to join the fight against COVID-19 in large numbers.