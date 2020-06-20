NDMC poll: Rebel joins AAP, BJP red-faced 

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Within a fortnight after taking charge, newly-appointed chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi, Adesh Kumar Gupta, had his first brush with infighting in the party. He couldn’t quell dissent over nomination for the post of chairman in Narela zone committee of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

A rebel candidate — Poonam (goes by one name), who represented Nangal Thakran ward, has filed nomination for the post as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate against BJP’s official candidate Jayender Dabas. Poonam won the election as an independent candidate, however joined BJP later.

Delhi BJP leaders said with Poonam joining hands with AAP, the saffron outfit will have a tough time to win the election, scheduled on June 26. They also fear that a couple of councillors may cross-vote to sabotage Dabas’ chances.

“There are 11 BJP councillors in Narela zone while AAP has 10. A couple of councillors, who joined our party after winning the elections, may vote against Dabas as they are unhappy with the treatment by the state leadership. They can readily vote for Poonam,” said a BJP functionary.

A councillor, exuding confidence in Dabas’ victory, said numbers are in our favour. However, he added that one cross-vote might spoil the mathematics. “Councillors, in general, are not against Dabas but to send a ‘message’ to the state leadership may sabotage his election. A few may vote against the party candidate,” he added.

BJP leaders said that the election is certainly going to be a test for Gupta’s leadership. “Gupta had to succumb to pressure created by councillors in Rohini zone. He wanted to change the nominee for the standing committee at the eleventh hour but couldn’t do it,” said an officer-bearer of Delhi BJP. Despite efforts, Gupta couldn’t be reached for the comment.

However, a section of city leaders, close to Gupta believed Dabas would easily win the election. “We have no doubt about it,” said a leader. On Wednesday, Leader of the House in north corporation Tilak Raj Kataria had resigned citing his displeasure over his ‘ignorance’ by the city leadership.