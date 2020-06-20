STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NSUI holds blood donation camp to help migrants affected during COVID-19 pandemic

NSUI president Neeraj Kundan gave Rajan, a man from Bihar, who lost two family members and is meeting ends to look after his pregnant wife. 

Published: 20th June 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

The NSUI organised the blood donation camp as gift to Rahul Gandhi who didn't celebrate his birthday to show respect for soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley.

The NSUI organised the blood donation camp as gift to Rahul Gandhi who didn't celebrate his birthday to show respect for soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The students of various Delhi colleges and members of National Student Union Of India (NSUI) on Friday organised a blood donation camp and compensated migrant labourers with Rs 1 lakh amid lockdown. 

A Delhi boy named, Chand Mohammad who was working at crematorium dealing with COVID-19 bodies was also given Rs 1 Lakh. NSUI president Neeraj Kundan gave Rajan, a man from Bihar, who lost two family members and is meeting ends to look after his pregnant wife. 

“Kin of Harikishan, a migrant labour who committed suicide due to financial burden in Dwarka, a woman, Rekha from Rohini who lost her husband to COVID-19, were provided assistance and the NSUI has taken charge of their family, and would provide for children’s education,” said Kundan.

The NSUI president, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not celebrate his birthday on Friday as a respect to the Indian soldiers who were martyred on Galwan Valley, Ladakh. However, the NSUI organised the blood donation camp as gift to him. 

“He has always aimed to help and aid the poor in whatever way he can. Yet again, the NSUI helped four families from different states and has organised blood donation camp,” said Lokesh Chugh, National Secretary of NSUI. As many as 100 people donated blood. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NSUI Neeraj Kundan Delhi colleges coronavirus
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp