NSUI holds blood donation camp to help migrants affected during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW DELHI: The students of various Delhi colleges and members of National Student Union Of India (NSUI) on Friday organised a blood donation camp and compensated migrant labourers with Rs 1 lakh amid lockdown.

A Delhi boy named, Chand Mohammad who was working at crematorium dealing with COVID-19 bodies was also given Rs 1 Lakh. NSUI president Neeraj Kundan gave Rajan, a man from Bihar, who lost two family members and is meeting ends to look after his pregnant wife.

“Kin of Harikishan, a migrant labour who committed suicide due to financial burden in Dwarka, a woman, Rekha from Rohini who lost her husband to COVID-19, were provided assistance and the NSUI has taken charge of their family, and would provide for children’s education,” said Kundan.

The NSUI president, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not celebrate his birthday on Friday as a respect to the Indian soldiers who were martyred on Galwan Valley, Ladakh. However, the NSUI organised the blood donation camp as gift to him.

“He has always aimed to help and aid the poor in whatever way he can. Yet again, the NSUI helped four families from different states and has organised blood donation camp,” said Lokesh Chugh, National Secretary of NSUI. As many as 100 people donated blood.