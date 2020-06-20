Weather likely to become better in Delhi with monsoon movement: IMD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As parts of north India sweltered under stifling heat, the IMD on Friday said the conditions are likely to become more favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon to Delhi over the next week. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal and a minimum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather stations at Palam and Ayanagar recorded the maximum temperatures of 43.1 degrees Celsius and 42.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky with a possibility of light rain or thundershowers accompanied with winds gusting up to 30-40 kmph for Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively. The maximum temperatures in neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab, too, settled a few notches above normal.

Narnaul was the hottest place in the two states with a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said. Hisar in Haryana also braved the heat as it recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while Karnal recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius.