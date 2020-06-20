STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

What happened to Rs 60 crore for trauma centre? Supreme Court asks Delhi government

The Supreme Court also came down heavily on the government over filing the affidavit and trying to portray an image that everything is good in New Delhi.

Published: 20th June 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Delhi government to explain about the utilisation of Rs 60 crore deposited as a fine by the Ansal Brothers in the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy case, for setting up a trauma centre in Dwarka. 

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah said a fund of around Rs 60 crore was disbursed by the Ansal Brothers in the Uphaar fire tragedy case, and it was meant to set up a trauma centre. 

“What happened to that? There is already one. If that is not set up then we can see what to do with the funds,” noted the bench. The bench observed that the existing trauma centre has served theCOVID-19 patients very well, and quizzed the AAP government counsel why it has not utilised the Rs 60 crore. 

The court also came down heavily on the government over filing the affidavit and trying to portray an image that everything is good in the state and said,

“The affidavit tries to give an impression to the court that everything in the government hospital in NCT, Delhi is well and all steps are being taken by the government of NCT of Delhi. When the government does not endeavour to know any shortcomings or lapses in its hospitals and patient care, the chances of remedial action and improvement becomes dim. Every organisation, every individual should be more than ready to know about shortcomings, lapses and it is only after knowing one’s shortcomings and deficiencies, remedial actions can be taken.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp