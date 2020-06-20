What happened to Rs 60 crore for trauma centre? Supreme Court asks Delhi government

Kanu Sarda By

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Delhi government to explain about the utilisation of Rs 60 crore deposited as a fine by the Ansal Brothers in the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy case, for setting up a trauma centre in Dwarka.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah said a fund of around Rs 60 crore was disbursed by the Ansal Brothers in the Uphaar fire tragedy case, and it was meant to set up a trauma centre.

“What happened to that? There is already one. If that is not set up then we can see what to do with the funds,” noted the bench. The bench observed that the existing trauma centre has served theCOVID-19 patients very well, and quizzed the AAP government counsel why it has not utilised the Rs 60 crore.

The court also came down heavily on the government over filing the affidavit and trying to portray an image that everything is good in the state and said,



“The affidavit tries to give an impression to the court that everything in the government hospital in NCT, Delhi is well and all steps are being taken by the government of NCT of Delhi. When the government does not endeavour to know any shortcomings or lapses in its hospitals and patient care, the chances of remedial action and improvement becomes dim. Every organisation, every individual should be more than ready to know about shortcomings, lapses and it is only after knowing one’s shortcomings and deficiencies, remedial actions can be taken.”