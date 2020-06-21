STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
47-year-old Delhi Police head constable succumbs to COVID-19

Lalit Kumar was posted with the 4th battalion of Delhi Armed Police (DAP) and worked as a reader to a senior officer in the DAP.

Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi

Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 47-year-old head constable of Delhi Police died on Sunday from complications related to COVID-19, police said.

Lalit Kumar was posted with the 4th battalion of Delhi Armed Police (DAP) and worked as a reader to a senior officer in the DAP, they said.

The head constable was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday at GTB hospital after he showed mild symptoms and was advised home quarantine for next 14 days, a senior police officer said.

On Saturday, Kumar's report came positive for the virus and he was rushed to Panchsheel Hospital the same day as his condition had worsened due to fever and breathlessness.

The next day he died in the hospital, the officer said.

Kumar is survived by his wife, a 20-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter.

They live in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said.

So far, nine Delhi Police personnel have died due to COVID-19, and over 800 have been infected with the virus.

More than 200 personnel of Delhi Police have recovered from the infection till date.

